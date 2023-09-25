UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman who was waiting for a train at the 14th Street–Union Square subway station on Sunday, according to authorities.

The victim, 24, was waiting for a northbound N train around 3:30 a.m. when a man walked up to her and sexually assaulted her, police said. The victim tried to walk away, but the man continued to assault her, according to the NYPD. The suspect pushed the woman to the ground, slammed her head on the ground, and continued the assault, police said.

A good Samaritan stopped the attack, but police said the suspect took the victim’s cellphone and escaped.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 40s, around 6 feet tall, with short black hair.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Jonathan Rizk is a digital journalist who has covered local news in the New York City and Washington D.C. areas. He has been with PIX11 since August 2022. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.