UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A man rode up to a woman jogging on a bike path at Manhattan’s Riverside Park and sexually assaulted her on Tuesday, police said.

It happened at the Upper West Side park near West 89th Street around 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 38-year-old victim was out jogging when the man rode up to her on a bicycle, got off the bike and pushed her to the ground, authorities said.

The man sexually assaulted the woman and attempted to rape her, police said. The victim sustained minor bruises and scratches on her body and was taken to a hospital after the sexual assault, authorities said.

The suspect fled on a dark-colored bicycle and hasn’t been apprehended. He is believed to be between 30 to 40 years old and 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a red sports jersey with “40” on the back, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).