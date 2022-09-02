Police are looking for this suspect for pulling down a woman’s shirt and putting her breast in his mouth. (Courtesy: NYPD)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 22-year-old woman was walking on the Upper East Side when a man snuck up behind her, pulled down her shirt, and put his mouth on her exposed left breast, police said on Friday.

The attack happened on June 28, around 11:45 p.m. The victim was walking eastbound on 89th Street when the man sexually assaulted her. Police described the suspect as about 30 years old, 6’0″ tall, and of a thin build.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.