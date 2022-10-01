LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Sexual assault incidents are rising in New York City.

From women out jogging early in the morning to those walking home at the end of the night, more and more women are becoming victims of crime. The NYPD said sexual assault cases are up nearly 11 percent in 2022 compared to 2021.

One recent sexual assault incident happened in Lower Manhattan on Saturday, September 24. Video cameras recorded a woman being attacked in the entryway of a residential building.

In this disturbing video, we see a man follow a young woman into the entranceway, push her up against a door, and begin to kiss and grope the innocent woman.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. near Market Street and Madison Street.

After the woman repeatedly tried to push him away, the man eventually fled the area.

The woman was relatively unharmed and refused medical transportation, according to the police.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 160 pounds. Police said he is also bald.

The NYPD is asking for anyone who recognizes the man to come forward and contact them.