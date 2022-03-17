EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — One woman stabbed another in the neck Thursday afternoon, police said.

The 28-year-old victim was stabbed by another woman near Madison Avenue and East 109th Street. Police said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where she’s described as being in “serious condition.” She is expected to survive.

Police did not have any updates on a possible suspect or motive. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

