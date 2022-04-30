INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan, police said Saturday.

The 36-year-old victim was walking along West 206th Street near Nagle Avenue when a man pulled out a silver gun before taking her bag at around 12 p.m. on April 13, according to authorities. The bag contained several personal items and cash.

The suspect took off in a white car with a license plate that read “7DX0764.” (Credit: NYPD)

Afterward, the suspect took off in a white car with a Maryland license plate that read “7DX0764.” Officials said there were no injuries in connection to the robbery.

Police sought help from the public in finding the suspect, who they described being in his mid-20s and of thin build and last seen wearing an all-black outfit.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).