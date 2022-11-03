WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was raped while jogging near Pier 45 in the West Village’s Hudson River Park early Thursday, according to authorities.

The victim, 43, was running near West and Christopher streets around 5:45 a.m. when the assailant choked her, removed her clothes, and raped her, police said. The attacker then fled with the victim’s headphones, cellphone, and wallet, officials said.

The victim flagged down a fellow jogger, who called for help, authorities said. First responders brought the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

A detailed physical description of the assailant, who remains at large, was not immediately provided.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.