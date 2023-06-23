A woman pushing a stroller with her young child was mowed down by a delivery driver in Manhattan on Saturday, police said. (NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A woman pushing a stroller with her young child was mowed down by a delivery driver on an e-bike in Manhattan on Saturday, police said on Friday.

The incident happened at the intersection of Park Place and Broadway around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. A 42-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son in a stroller were crossing the street when the e-bike rider, who police said is believed to be a Grubhub food delivery person, crashed into them, according to the NYPD.

Due to the force of the crash, the stroller was knocked out of the mother’s hands, and the child was flung onto the ground, police said. The delivery driver fled the scene without exchanging information with the mother, according to officials.

First responders transported both victims to a hospital in what authorities described as stable condition.

PIX11 News reached out to GrubHub for a statement but did not immediately receive a response.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).