Woman pushed onto subway tracks, killed by train at Times Square station: officials

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman died Saturday morning after she was pushed onto the subway tracks and struck by a train at the Times Square station, officials said.

The incident happened in the area of the N, Q, R, and W lines at Broadway and 42nd Street just after 9:30 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Officers found the woman lying on the tracks, unconscious with trauma to her body, police said. EMS personnel pronounced her dead at the scene, authorities said.

The MTA said in a tweet that a person was struck by a train at the station. Delays were reported on the N, Q, and R lines in both directions as a result.

Two people were taken into custody, according to police.

