NEW YORK (PIX11) — A woman punched a straphanger who accidentally elbowed her aboard a Manhattan subway train Sunday, police said Wednesday.

The 27-year-old victim elbowed the woman while they were sitting on the northbound No. 1 train as it was pulling into the 116 Street- Columbia University station at around 7:50 p.m., according to the NYPD.

The woman then punched the straphanger in the face and then got off the train after it stopped at the station, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There have been no arrests.

