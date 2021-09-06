Woman punched, falls onto tracks in unprovoked attack in Union Square subway station: NYPD

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan — A woman was hospitalized Sunday morning after a man punched her in the the face in a random attack at the Union Square subway station that sent her falling onto the tracks, police said.

Authorities said the 59-year-old woman, who is deaf, was waiting for the train on the northbound platform of the Nos. 4, 5 6 lines around 10 a.m. when the man swung and struck her in the face.

The attack was unprovoked, according to the NYPD.

The victim lost balance when punched and fell onto the subway tracks, officials said.

Good Samaritans on the platform jumped into action and rushed to help the woman off the tracks, according to police.

She was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, authorities said.

The suspect fled out of the station and to the street but was apprehended, police said.

The NYPD identified the suspect as 41-year-old Vladimir Pierre, of Brooklyn.

Pierre was hit with charges including assault, felony assault and reckless endangerment, according to officials.

