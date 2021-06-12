Photos of a man police believe punched a woman while stealing her iPhone in Central Park on Friday, June 11, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — Police launched an investigation late Friday night after a woman was punched in the face in Central Park as she struggled to keep her cellphone from a thief, the NYPD said.

According to police, the unknown man approached the woman, 40, in the park, in the vicinity of East 110th Street and East Drive, around 10:15 p.m.

He attempted to snatch the woman’s iPhone from her hand but a struggle ensued, authorities said.

As the two grappled for the smart phone, the man punched the woman in the face, knocking her to the ground, according to officials.

Police said the man then fled toward East 110th Street and Central Park North.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The NYPD released the above image of the man they’re looking for, describing him as about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing around 140 to 150 pounds, with light gray facial hair and wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).