A woman allegedly spit on and made anti-gay statements toward a man in Manhattan on June 22, 2021 (NYPD)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A woman made anti-gay statements and spit on a man before fleeing on a Manhattan street last month, police said.

It happened on June 22 around 1:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Second Avenue and East 90th Street on the Upper East Side, police said.

The suspect tried take a mask from a 34-year-old man’s neck as she made anti-gay statements toward him, according to police.

She then threw her bag at him and spit on him before fleeing the scene, cops said.

Police have asked for the public’s help in identifying the woman.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).