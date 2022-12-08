Police at the scene of a fatal hit-and-run on Manhattan’s Upper East Side on Dec. 8, 2022. (Credit: Citizen)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was killed in a hit-and-run on Manhattan’s Upper East Side Thursday evening, police said.

The fatal crash happened at Third Avenue and East 96th Street around 6 p.m., according to the NYPD. A woman in her 20s was crossing the street when she was hit by a black vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. The driver fled after hitting the woman, police said.

Additional information about the suspect vehicle wasn’t available. No arrest has been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).