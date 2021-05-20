Woman killed, ex-boyfriend critically injured in stabbing: NYPD

EAST HARLEM — A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in a stabbing at an East Harlem apartment Wednesday night, according to police.

Officials said the woman, 27, and the man, 26, were each found with stab wounds when police arrived to the apartment at 115th Street and First Avenue at about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with stab wounds throughout her body and was pronounced dead, officials said.

The man, believed by police to be her ex-boyfriend, was also transported to a local hospital with stab wounds to his neck and chest. Officials said he is in critical condition. Charges against him are pending.

The names of those involved are being withheld pending family notification, police said.