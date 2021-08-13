WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — A woman was killed and three others, including two young kids, were injured after they were struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Manhattan Saturday night, police said.

Authorities responded to a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the vicinity of West 183rd Street and Audubon Avenue in Washington Heights around 9:39 p.m. on Aug. 7, police said.

Officers arrived and found four people with injuries, including two young boys, ages 8 and 9.

The 8-year-old boy had neck pain and a sprained ankle, and the 9-year-old had abrasions to his forehead and leg, according to cops.

They were taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries, police said.

A 28-year-old woman suffered a fractured leg and a 36-year-old woman had severe head trauma, authorities said.

Both women were taken to the hospital where the 36-year-old, later identified as Virgina Morales of Queens, was pronounced dead three days later, according to police.

Investigation determined a gray 2017 Mercedes Benz was traveling south on Audubon Avenue and tried to make a left turn when it struck the pedestrians attempting to cross the street.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene.

The driver, 21-year-old Alexandra Tapia, was taken into custody shortly after the incident and faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury, cops said.