HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — A woman jumped into the trunk and another woman was dragged several feet after two men entered their running SUV and drove off in Manhattan, police said.

It happened on June 16 just before 11:30 p.m. in the vicinity of 10th Avenue and 42nd Street in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood.

A silver 2013 GMC Acadia was parked and running while a 32-year-old woman was unloading the trunk, police said.

A 30-year-old woman was standing outside the vehicle on the passenger side while another person was seated in the back seat of the SUV, authorities said.

Two men approached the vehicle with other unidentified people. The two men then entered the driver seat and front passenger seat and began to drive the vehicle north along 10th Avenue, according to police.

The woman who was unloading the vehicle jumped into the rear cargo area while the victim outside the vehicle was pulled several feet before falling to the ground, cops said.

About three blocks away, the suspects fled the vehicle on foot, cops said.

Both victims who were inside the vehicle were uninjured, cops said. The woman who was pulled several feet suffered bruising and scrapes, but refused medical attention.

Cops asked the public for help in identifying the suspects.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).