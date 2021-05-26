Woman in racist Central Park confrontation sues over firing

FILE – This file image made from May 25, 2020 video provided by Christian Cooper, shows Amy Cooper with her dog talking to Christian Cooper in Central Park in New York. Amy Cooper, walking her dog who called the police during a videotaped dispute with Christian Cooper, a Black man, was charged Monday, July 6, 2020, with filing a false report. (Christian Cooper via AP, File)

NEW YORK — The white woman who was widely condemned and fired after a videotaped dispute with a Black man in Central Park over an unleashed dog has filed a lawsuit against her former employer.

Amy Cooper is accusing Franklin Templeton of not doing an investigation before terminating her because of her race and gender. In her federal lawsuit, Cooper says it wasn’t racism that led her to call police but fear and the company would have known that with an investigation.

She says an investigation would have been done if she were not a white woman.

The company calls her claims baseless.