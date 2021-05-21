Woman in Manhattan anti-Asian beating says she prayed for her attacker

Still from new, extended video from a Midtown Manhattan building showing doormen’s actions after a 65-year-old Asian woman was brutally attacked just outside on March 29, 2021.

NEW YORK — A Filipina American woman whose beating outside a Manhattan building spurred outrage over violence aimed at Asian Americans says she prayed for the man who attacked her.

Vilma Kari was walking on her way to church on March 29 when an assailant kicked her in the stomach, knocked her to the ground and stomped on her. A 38-year-old man was charged with assault and attempted assault as hate crimes in connection to the attack.

“We pray for those who persecute us or those who have harmed us, and show them love,” Kari sais to ABC News/“Nightline.”

The attack drew national attention at a time when anti-Asian hate crimes had spiked.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.