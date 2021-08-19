Woman groped, kicked by man on UES subway: NYPD

Police sketch of a man accused of groping and assaulting a woman on a subway on Manhattan’s Upper East Side on July 26, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — The NYPD released a sketch Wednesday of a man accused of groping and assaulting a woman on a Manhattan subway in late July.

Police said the woman, 28, was riding on a downtown W train around 2:30 p.m. on July 26 when the attack occurred.

As the train headed toward the Lexington Avenue / 59th Street station, an unidentified man approached the woman and grabbed her buttocks, police said.

The woman turned around and tried to strike the groper, but instead he kicked her in the leg, authorities said.

The assailant ran off the train a the next stop and fled into the subway system, according to police.

The victim suffered pain in her leg but refused medical attention, officials said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).