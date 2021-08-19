Woman groped, kicked by man on UES subway: NYPD

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Suspect in subway groping, assault on Upper East Side

Police sketch of a man accused of groping and assaulting a woman on a subway on Manhattan’s Upper East Side on July 26, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — The NYPD released a sketch Wednesday of a man accused of groping and assaulting a woman on a Manhattan subway in late July.

Police said the woman, 28, was riding on a downtown W train around 2:30 p.m. on July 26 when the attack occurred.

As the train headed toward the Lexington Avenue / 59th Street station, an unidentified man approached the woman and grabbed her buttocks, police said.

The woman turned around and tried to strike the groper, but instead he kicked her in the leg, authorities said.

The assailant ran off the train a the next stop and fled into the subway system, according to police.

The victim suffered pain in her leg but refused medical attention, officials said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

Animal rights group speaks out against horse drawn carriages in Central Park

NYC father kills man over sexual comments toward teen daughter: police sources

Annual Harlem Week comes to an end

Harlem Week continues as New Yorkers look to beat the heat

How the Harlem Commonwealth Council helps Black businesses

Actress, director Tonya Pinkins talks NYC premiere of 'Red Pill' film

More Manhattan

Crime

NYC shootings: 17-year-old Brooklyn boy the latest victim of gun violence

NYC, NYPD grapple with three mass shootings in one week

Search for man who groped woman, punched her in face

Spike in gun violence continues to plague NYC

8 shot when gunfire erupts at Bed-Stuy party

Teen killed in NJ triple shooting

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter