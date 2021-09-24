Woman grazed by bullet during East Harlem shooting incident: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for this suspect, who allegedly fired a series of shots in East Harlem on July 20, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man fired several shots on a Manhattan street earlier this summer, grazing a woman who was in the area, police said Friday.

On July 20 at about 4 p.m., a man fired off several shots on the corner of East 126 Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem, police said.

The 53-year-old woman was grazed by one of the shots, authorities said.

The man was firing at an unknown target and fled on foot after the incident, according to police.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital and was listed in stable condition.

