Woman grazed by bullet during East Harlem shooting incident: NYPD

Manhattan
Posted: / Updated:

The NYPD is searching for this suspect, who allegedly fired a series of shots in East Harlem on July 20, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

HARLEM, Manhattan — A man fired several shots on a Manhattan street earlier this summer, grazing a woman who was in the area, police said Friday.

On July 20 at about 4 p.m., a man fired off several shots on the corner of East 126 Street and Lexington Avenue in East Harlem, police said.

The 53-year-old woman was grazed by one of the shots, authorities said.

The man was firing at an unknown target and fled on foot after the incident, according to police.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

