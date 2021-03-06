Woman found wrapped in plastic in Manhattan seafood market dies: police

Manhattan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
SUV stopped on Garden State Parkway struck, killing teenage girl, injuring 1

LOWER MANHATTAN — A 19-year-old woman found wrapped in plastic in a Lower Manhattan seafood market was pronounced dead Saturday, police said.

Authorities got a 911 call for an unconscious woman in a seafood market on South Street at 9:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found the woman wrapped in plastic inside the building. EMS also responded to the scene and pronounced her dead.

An investigation is ongoing. The medical examiner will determine cause of death. Her name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Manhattan Videos

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

Opportunities to get vaccinated improve in NYC, but new problems arise

Vaccine supply increases as two NYC sites go 24 hours

Plant-based community fridge on the Lower East Side helps feed New Yorkers

8 injured, including 2 kids, after van slams into car, outdoor dining area, scaffolding in Midtown: NYPD

6 injured in East Side crash that damaged outdoor dining area, fruit stand

More Manhattan

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Celebrating movies with social meaning

The latest on the effort to vaccinate NYC against COVID-19

Senate approves President Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan, headed back to House for final approval

The countdown to spring and a warmer week continues

NJ teachers, staff eligible for COVID-19 vaccine earlier than expected

City, leaders take vaccines into Co-Op City megasite

Child hit by fire truck in Staten Island, hospitalized in critical condition: NYPD

G Thing: Nose piercing leads to liver transplant

NYC Safe Walks expands to Chinatown to respond to anti-Asian bigotry

@PIX11News on Twitter