Woman found wrapped in plastic in Manhattan seafood market dies: police

LOWER MANHATTAN — A 19-year-old woman found wrapped in plastic in a Lower Manhattan seafood market was pronounced dead Saturday, police said.

Authorities got a 911 call for an unconscious woman in a seafood market on South Street at 9:20 a.m. When they arrived, they found the woman wrapped in plastic inside the building. EMS also responded to the scene and pronounced her dead.

An investigation is ongoing. The medical examiner will determine cause of death. Her name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

