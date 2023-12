NEW YORK (PIX11) — A woman was found unresponsive in a trailer bathroom at the New Jersey Transit bus parking lot in Manhattan on Saturday, officials said.

Officers found the woman in the trailer bathroom in the lot at the corner of West 40th Street and Tenth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen at around 4:30 p.m., according to the Port Authority.

No other information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.