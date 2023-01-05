EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was found dead with a stab wound in East Harlem Thursday, police said.

Lisa Epton, 45, of East Harlem, was found lying face down in a kitchen inside a building on East 102nd Street around 9:45 a.m., according to the NYPD.

Epton had been stabbed in the torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made. No additional information about the incident was available from police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).