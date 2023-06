EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) – A gruesome discovery was made inside an East Harlem building Friday morning.

Police said a woman was found dead in a trash compactor on the second floor of the building on East 126th Street just before 10 a.m. There were no visible signs of trauma, according to police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NYPD’s investigation remained ongoing.

