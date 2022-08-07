UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 48-year-old woman was fatally struck by a motorcycle after she crashed her scooter on the Hendry Hudson Parkway Saturday night, police said.

The victim was traveling northbound on the parkway near 104th Street at around 10:50 p.m. when she lost control of the scooter and crashed into a central median, police said. The impact caused the woman to fall onto the southbound lane of the Henry Hudson Parkway, where she was struck by a 26-year-old man riding a motorcycle, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she died. The man fell off his bike and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Authorities are investigating what caused the woman to crash her scooter.