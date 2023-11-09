MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are searching for three suspects wanted in connection with a violent attempted robbery in Manhattan that left a woman bruised.

The incident happened on Oct. 11 at 4″35 p.m., when a 31-year-old woman was walking near First Avenue and 14th Street, police told PIX11 News on Thursday. Three assailants snuck up behind the victim and tried to steal her personal property, police said.

While the victim tried to wrestle her items out of the attacker’s hands, she ended up falling down the stairs. The suspects ran away leaving the bruised victim on the steps. Police report that the woman bruised her right arm, leg, and chest but refused medical attention.

