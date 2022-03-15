Video of the suspect wanted for pushing an 87-year-old woman to the ground March 11. (Credit: NYPD)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An 87-year-old woman, who was shoved to the ground during a random attack March 11, has since died, police said.

During a press conference Tuesday, NYPD Chief James Essig asked for the public’s help solving the “disgusting, disgraceful offense committed against a vulnerable, elderly female who was doing nothing but walking down the streets of New York City.”

According to the New York Times, the victim was Barbara Maier Gustern, a well-known New York vocal coach. She previously worked with singer Debbie Harry and the cast of the 2019 Broadway revival of the musical “Oklahoma!”

The victim was assaulted by a woman on West 28th Street in Chelsea around 8:40 p.m. March 11, according to the NYPD. She suffered a cut to her head when she fell and was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in “serious” condition before her death.

Police released images and video of the suspect, who walked away after the unprovoked attack. No arrests have been made.

