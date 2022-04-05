HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman who was struck by a car that drove onto a sidewalk in Harlem last week has died, police said Tuesday.

Jennifer Tolliver and a 6-year-old boy believed to be her son were walking near 145th Street and Malcolm X Boulevard just before 8:30 a.m. on March 28 when they were struck from behind by a vehicle that jumped the curb, police said.

Surveillance video reviewed by PIX11 News showed the moment the pair were struck. The car hit and destroyed a flower stand. It also hit at least one other car. A trail of destruction was left behind. The video was so graphic, PIX11 News only showed part of the horrifying incident.

EMS rushed Tolliver, 38, and the boy to a hospital, where they were described to be in critical condition. Tolliver died of her injuries on Monday, according to police. Authorities did not provide an updated condition for the boy.

The 68-year-old driver had remained at the scene following the crash. Police determined he lost control of the vehicle and jumped the curb. He apparently suffered a medical episode while behind the wheel. No charges had been filed, as of Tuesday morning.

This story comprises reporting from PIX11’s Nicole Johnson.