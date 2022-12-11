FILE: A sign giving direction to a hospital emergency department hangs on a wall. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was stabbed to death inside a Harlem apartment on Sunday evening, police said.

She was stabbed in the neck in an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:40 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

She succumbed to her injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital. The NYPD has not yet publicly identified the woman.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released any information on the attacker.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).