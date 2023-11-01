MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman briefly blacked out after being strangled from behind on a Manhattan street, according to the NYPD.

The victim, 29, was walking near Houston Street and Avenue D in the East Village when a man came up from behind and strangled her at around 4:10 a.m. on Oct. 22, police said.

The woman fell to the ground and briefly lost consciousness, police said. The victim suffered a bruised knee and a cut on the neck.

The man ran off and was last seen heading to Avenue C, police said.

There have been no arrests.

