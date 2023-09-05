MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was beaten with her own cane during an attempted robbery on a Manhattan subway platform on Friday, according to the New York Post.

The attack happened around 3:30 a.m. inside the subway station at 116th Street and Lenox Avenue, the Post reported.

The attacker hit the woman with her own can at least 50 times. The two-minute attack was captured on video.

First responders took the victim to a hospital for treatment.

As of Tuesday morning, it is unclear what led to the attack. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Charline Charles is a digital journalist from Brooklyn who has covered local news along with culture and arts in the New York City area since 2019. She joined PIX11 News in 2022. See more of her work here.