MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An Asian woman was beaten in an alleged hate-crime attack aboard a Manhattan subway train last week, according to police and a viral social media video.

The 51-year-old victim got into a fight with three ladies on the southbound F train near the West 4th subway station at around 8 p.m. Thursday, according to the NYPD. One of the suspects then allegedly made anti-Asian remarks, pulled the woman by the hair to the floor, and repeatedly punched her in the head, police said.

The woman’s head was bruised and swollen after the attack, police said.

In the video, one of the suspects was seen yelling profanities in the victim’s face on the subway train.

“You lucky your two kids is here because I would have smashed you,” the suspect yelled at the victim in the footage.

Later in the video, straphangers were seen confronting the suspects after the alleged attack.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

