Woman arrested in Hell’s Kitchen hammer attack: NYPD

The NYPD asked for the public’s assistance Monday identifying the individual depicted regarding an assault that occurred in Manhattan (NYPD handout).

HELL’S KITCHEN, Manhattan — A woman accused of attacked a female victim with a hammer in Manhattan earlier this month was arrested Wednesday, according to police.

Officials said Ebony Jackson, 37, was on 42nd Street near Ninth Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. on May 2 when she approached the victim.

“Take off your mask,” the unknown woman told the victim, according to police.

She then bashed the 31-year-old Asian woman in the head with a hammer, causing lacerations to the head, officials said.

Jackson is charged with two counts of assault, two counts criminal possession of a weapon — a charge for which she was previously convicted — and two counts of menacing.

Officials said she is homeless.

The attack came on the same day as a rally in Queens to end hate against Asians.

Jackson has not been charged with a hate crime.

If you or someone you know are experiencing anti-Asian hate, click here for resources.

Anyone who witnesses an incident can also find out more information on bystander intervention by clicking here.