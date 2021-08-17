Woman arrested for making anti-gay statements, spitting on man in Manhattan: NYPD

Manhattan

UES mask, anti-gay harassment

A woman allegedly spit on and made anti-gay statements toward a man in Manhattan on June 22, 2021 (NYPD)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A woman was arrested and charged with hate crime harassment for making anti-gay statements and spitting on a man before fleeing on a Manhattan street last month, police said Tuesday.

It happened on June 22 around 1:30 p.m. in the vicinity of Second Avenue and East 90th Street on the Upper East Side, police said.

Elaine Grossman, 49, tried to take a mask from a 34-year-old man’s neck as she made anti-gay statements toward him, according to police.

She then threw her bag at him and spit on him before fleeing the scene, cops said.

Police said they charged Grossman with aggravated harassment as a hate crime.

