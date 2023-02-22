SOHO, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman is accused of setting an LGBTQ Pride flag hanging outside a Manhattan restaurant on fire early Monday, police said.

Angelina Cando, 30, was arrested Tuesday and charged with a slew of hate crimes, including arson, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment, according to the NYPD.

Cando allegedly torched the flag outside The Little Prince restaurant on Prince Street near MacDougal Street in SoHo at around 1:30 a.m., police said. The FDNY extinguished the fire, which damaged the exterior of the building, according to the NYPD. No injuries were reported.

A video of the incident showed a suspect getting out of the passenger side of a white SUV, lighting the flag on fire before hopping back into the SUV, according to the footage New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher tweeted. The SUV driver then sped away, heading west on Prince Street toward MacDougal Street, police said.

Another Pride flag was raised outside the restaurant on Monday.

Cando’s arraignment was pending Wednesday, according to public court records. Cando is also charged with assault in an unrelated domestic incident that occurred on Jan. 30, according to court records and an NYPD spokeswoman.