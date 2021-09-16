Woman allegedly strangles grandmother, calls police to tell what she’d done: NYPD

Manhattan

NYPD police cruiser

File photo of an NYPD police cruiser (PIX11 News)

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A Manhattan woman allegedly choked her 97-year-old grandmother to death in her Lower East Side home and then called police to apparently confess, the NYPD said Thursday.

According to police, Janice Cruz, 50, called police and made statements she had killed her grandmother.

Officers responded to a 911 call just before 9 a.m. on Sept. 3 after a home attendant found the victim in her apartment with bruises and injuries, officials said.

Responding officers arrived to find Antonia Cardona unconscious and unresponsive in her Columbia Street apartment, police said.

EMS pronounced the grandmother dead at the scene.

Cruz, the victim’s granddaughter, was arrested on charges including murder, strangulation and assault, according to the NYPD.

It was unknown what led up to the incident.

