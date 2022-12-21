Police said they ate looking for this person in connection to the deadly stabbing at Project Renewal Shelter. (NYPD)

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman is accused of stabbing her roommate to death inside a Manhattan homeless shelter Friday night, authorities said.

Charmaine Crossman, 42, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder after allegedly stabbing Victoria Goode, 27, several times in the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street, police said.

Authorities found Goode with multiple stab wounds in the body in the sixth-floor hallway at around 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. She was rushed to the hospital but could not be saved.

Police identified Crossman as the suspect shortly after the incident. She had not yet been arraigned, as of Wednesday morning, according to public court records.