HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman died after she was stabbed inside an apartment in Manhattan Friday night, police said.

Officers found Lanilda Nuez, 79, unconscious, unresponsive and with multiple stab wounds to her torso inside the bathroom of an apartment along West 144th Street near Riverside Drive at around 10:30 p.m., according to authorities. She was taken by EMS to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s 68-year-old husband was taken into custody, and two knives were recovered on the scene, officials said. An investigation by police is ongoing.

