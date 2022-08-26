MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 74-year-old woman was randomly punched in the face by another woman on a Midtown street, authorities said early Friday in a public appeal for tips.

The victim was walking along Madison Avenue near East 52nd Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday when the assailant slugged her in the face without any apparent provocation, knocking her to the ground, according to police.

First responders transported the victim to an area hospital, where she was listed in what officials described as stable condition.

Investigators released surveillance images of the suspect fleeing north along Madison Avenue.

