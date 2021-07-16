Cops are searching for the man who punched a 72-year-old woman in a Manhattan subway station July 14, 2021. (NYPD)

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan — A 72-year-old woman was punched at a Manhattan subway station in an unprovoked attack Tuesday morning, police said.

It happened around 8 a.m. at the 59 St-Lexington Av N/W/R subway station, police said.

A victim was exiting the train station when a man struck her in the head with his hand, causing her to fall to the ground, authorities said.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a contusion over the right eye and bruising to her body, cops said.

The victim is not a tourist, and police believe this was an unprovoked attack.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).