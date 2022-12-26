INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) —A 64-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head in Manhattan on Monday morning, police said.

The woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was shot near Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue around 11:30 a.m., officials said. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are looking for two men in connection with the deadly shooting. Both men were last seen wearing dark-colored clothing.

