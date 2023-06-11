Police said they are searching for this man who is accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman on a Manhattan train. (NYPD)

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man accused of attempting to rape a woman on a train in Manhattan on Friday, according to authorities.

A 29-year-old woman was on the J train at the Chambers Street station around 9 p.m. when an unknown man approached her, exposing himself, according to police.

The man attempted to sexually assault the woman before punching her and forcing her to the ground while trying to remove her clothes. The suspect was able to take the victim’s cell phone, money and keys, according to police.

The victim got off the train as the suspect rode the train in the southbound direction. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.

Police said they were looking for a man between 30 and 40 and around 5 foot 7 inches.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).