MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was stabbed to death inside a Manhattan homeless shelter Friday night, police said.

Officers discovered the 27-year-old year victim on the sixth-floor hallway of the Project Renewal New Providence Women’s Shelter on East 45th Street with several stab wounds around 10:00 p.m., authorities said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Investigators have made no arrests, as of Saturday morning. The investigation is ongoing.