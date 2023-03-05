LINCOLN SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was followed into a building and raped in Lincoln Square on Saturday, according to police.

The woman, 21, was followed into a building near West End Avenue and West 65th Street around 1:30 a.m. by an unknown man. Police said the man followed her into an elevator and forced her out of the elevator and into a stairwell, where he raped her. The man forced her out of the building before taking off on foot.

Police said the man is 5’8″, around 150 lbs and believed to be in his 30s.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.