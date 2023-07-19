EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man is under arrest for allegedly fatally stabbing his sister to death on Wednesday in East Harlem, according to NYPD.

Authorities responded to an assault call at the Lincoln NYCHA building on Madison Avenue around 8 a.m. According to police, they found Shayla Johnson, 20, stabbed once in her neck and once in her chest. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, said officials.

Less than an hour later, around 8:20 a.m., police said they arrested Rodney Johnson, 26, for murder. Officials did not say what lead to the assault.