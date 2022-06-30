UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11)– The young mother fatally shot on the Upper East Side was a devoted parent and an aspiring pediatric nurse, according to her family.

“She was a wonderful mother, ” said the victim’s mother Lisa Desort in an emotional phone interview with PIX11. “She dressed them in brand new clothes, wanted nothing but the best for her children.”

Desort said her daughter, Azsia Johnson, 20, had taken her baby daughter to the park when the incident occurred Wednesday night. Police said the woman was fatally shot in the head while pushing a 3-month-old child in a stroller near Lexington Avenue and 95th Street at around 8:25 p.m.

The victim died at the hospital and the child was unharmed, police said.

Desort said she had been using a tracking app to keep tabs on her daughter, so when the app indicated Johnson was in a hospital, she immediately called her daughter. But there was no answer.

Not long after, detectives came knocking on Desort’s door in the Bronx.

“I fell to the ground,” she said of learning the news.

Johnson was living at a shelter with her kids while in the midst of domestic issues with her daughter’s father, who allegedly threatened her a few days ago, Desort said.

“I told her to watch herself,” she said.

Police said they were investigating if this was a domestic incident with the baby’s father. There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).