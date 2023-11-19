MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A woman was slashed in the arm at a Manhattan subway station on Sunday, according to police.

Around 6:45 p.m., police said an 18-year-old woman was on the northbound A/C/E platform at the Times Square–42nd Street station when she was stabbed in the arm. She was taken to the hospital and expected to recover from her injuries.

Police said two suspects were seen leaving the area. The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

