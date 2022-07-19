TIMES SQUARE (PIX11) — A mounted NYPD officer chased down an alleged thief in Times Square, new video shared by the NYPD shows.

Ignacio Lewis, 34, allegedly stole seven pairs of sunglasses from a vendor on Saturday night, police said. He also allegedly swung a piece of broken glass toward the 60-year-old vendor in “a threatening manner.”

A police horse quickly galloped into action, officials said. As the NYPD put it, “all of your NYPD officers are involved in crime reduction, even the four-legged ones.”

Body camera video shows the officer say something to the alleged robber and point at him. The man run off, but the officer and horse were hot on his trail. Nearby officers on foot ran over and helped take the man into custody.

Police arrested Lewis on charges of robbery, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon, officials said.