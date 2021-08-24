Witness, officer describe shocking bystander shooting outside Penn Station

Manhattan

“I was right in the line of fire. I felt the bullet pass by me. I felt it.”

A man walking near Penn Station who spoke to PIX11 over the phone (without sharing his name) was right next to an innocent bystander was shot during the Monday evening rush hour, and described the chilling moments that followed.

“The shooter ran towards me afterwards with the gun in his hand, and he actually bumped into me and continued running,” he said.

Suspect in shooting outside Penn Station
Surveillance video stills of a man accused of opening fire outside Penn Station and wounding a bystander in the thigh on Aug. 23, 2021, according to police. (NYPD)

The NYPD on Tuesday released new images of the man they believe opened fire shortly after getting into an argument with another man inside the station. Their dispute — which was over food — spilled out into the street. That’s when officials say the man fired his weapon, but missed his intended target, instead striking the 58-year-old bystander in the leg.

Surveillance video shows the suspected shooter walking off the main escalator out of Penn Station and onto Seventh Avenue. Authorities believe the man pulled out a gun and opened fire near the corner of West 31st Street and Seventh Avenue.

The gunman immediately fled the scene on foot, heading south on Seventh Avenue, officials said.

NYPD Officer Nicholas White was posted in the area when he heard the shot and ran over to help.

“At that point I saw people running towards me and waving me down saying somebody had been shot,” he said.

Before joining the NYPD, White was an EMT.

After White aided the man and waited for EMS to arrive, the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

